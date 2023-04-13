Baxter Bros Inc. Has $3.55 Million Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Baxter Bros Inc. cut its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $3,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in TC Energy by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,348,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,464,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,563 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,036,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,210,184,000 after acquiring an additional 11,355,601 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,994,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $683,763,000 after acquiring an additional 255,377 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 15,084,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $610,806,000 after acquiring an additional 8,329,085 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,873,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $612,428,000 after acquiring an additional 262,839 shares during the period. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TRP shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut TC Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, CIBC raised TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.72.

TC Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of TRP traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.57. 909,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,942,076. The company has a market cap of $43.54 billion, a PE ratio of 72.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.84. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $36.79 and a 52 week high of $59.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 5.57%. On average, research analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.699 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 474.14%.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Energy Solutions, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

