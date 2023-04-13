Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $37.20

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $37.20 and last traded at $38.21, with a volume of 1295 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.49.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.25.

Get Bank Hapoalim B.M. alerts:

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.3894 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. Bank Hapoalim B.M.’s payout ratio is 21.26%.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Company Profile

Bank Hapoalim BM engages in the provision of private and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporate, and International Activities. The Retail Activity segment operates in Private Banking, Small Businesses, and Housing Loans. Private Banking provides a range of banking services and financial products, including investment advisory services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.