Ballswap (BSP) Trading 7.1% Lower This Week

Ballswap (BSP) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 13th. Ballswap has a total market capitalization of $27.74 million and approximately $176.36 worth of Ballswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ballswap token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ballswap has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ballswap Token Profile

Ballswap’s genesis date was February 17th, 2021. Ballswap’s total supply is 799,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 477,829,312,542 tokens. The official message board for Ballswap is bitballerc20.medium.com/ballswap-bsp-debut-listing-on-bitmart-shooting-star-24h-flash-sale-purchase-to-get-extra-5-7dc8575387d7. The Reddit community for Ballswap is https://reddit.com/r/bitballecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ballswap’s official Twitter account is @bitballswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ballswap’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com.

Ballswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitball ecosystem aims to become a cryptocurrency that is accepted as a mode of payment in real-life scenarios. Bitball’s mission is to build an ecosystem to bridge the gap between digital currencies, exchanges, and customers. It seeks to facilitate cross-border transactions with a user-friendly interface.BALLSWAP is BitBall ecosystem’s new product, entering DeFi market with community rewards empowering a dex swapper with farming features planned for the future.”

