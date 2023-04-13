B. Riley Cuts X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Price Target to $3.00

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by B. Riley from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on XFOR. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, December 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.20.

Shares of XFOR stock opened at $1.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76. The stock has a market cap of $139.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.68. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $2.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.26.

X4 Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XFOR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Analysts predict that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 27,721 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total transaction of $25,780.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,962.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 54,692 shares of company stock valued at $50,864 over the last three months. Company insiders own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XFOR. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 18,820 shares in the last quarter. 56.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003.

