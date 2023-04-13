Axie Infinity Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $48.75 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 12th. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for approximately $8.56 or 0.00028396 BTC on exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $992.51 million and approximately $48.75 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00007268 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00023418 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00018179 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001304 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,147.53 or 1.00011160 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,949,113 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 115,949,113.042393 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 8.37712075 USD and is down -3.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 305 active market(s) with $53,754,599.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

