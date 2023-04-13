Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ADP. Barclays lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.36.

NASDAQ ADP traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $215.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,647,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $89.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.64. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $196.61 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 18.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,551,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,946,194,000 after buying an additional 472,896 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,038,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,098,391,000 after buying an additional 309,039 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,010,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,629,852,000 after buying an additional 794,328 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,045,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,157,923,000 after buying an additional 123,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,586,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,051,049,000 after buying an additional 822,790 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

