Atwood & Palmer Inc. Lowers Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. lessened its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,539 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $8,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Garmin during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Garmin by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Garmin by 4,250.0% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Garmin during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Garmin by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GRMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Garmin from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Garmin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Garmin in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

Garmin Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of GRMN stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $99.14. 126,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,805. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.95. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $76.37 and a 1 year high of $117.20. The firm has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.94.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 20.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Garmin

In related news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total value of $393,113.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,634,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total value of $393,113.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,634,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $85,581.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,130 shares in the company, valued at $605,092.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,921. 20.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Garmin Profile

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

