Atwood & Palmer Inc. Grows Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,675 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 734 shares during the quarter. United Rentals makes up about 3.5% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Atwood & Palmer Inc. owned about 0.16% of United Rentals worth $38,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of URI. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 1,237.5% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 185.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in United Rentals by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total value of $224,208.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total value of $5,735,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,408,915.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total transaction of $224,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,672 shares of company stock worth $13,871,422. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE URI traded down $4.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $371.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,191. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $422.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $370.14. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.54 and a twelve month high of $481.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.82.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 4.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on URI shares. OTR Global raised shares of United Rentals from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $425.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $431.38.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

