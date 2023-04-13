Atwood & Palmer Inc. Buys New Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 123.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,141,000 after buying an additional 100,236 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 284.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,587,000 after buying an additional 136,345 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 43,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,154,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,529,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $153.71. The company had a trading volume of 471,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,133,574. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $169.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.