Atticus Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NCM Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 12,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $153.55. 266,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,128,623. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $169.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

