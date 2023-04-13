Atticus Wealth Management LLC Has $262,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,397,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,561,000 after purchasing an additional 40,054 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 918,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,882,000 after acquiring an additional 49,062 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 495,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,780,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 269,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,250,000 after acquiring an additional 11,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,038,000.

Shares of VHT stock traded up $2.14 on Thursday, reaching $247.94. The company had a trading volume of 42,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,883. The stock has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $238.81 and a 200-day moving average of $241.35. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $217.12 and a 12 month high of $260.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

