Atticus Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 123.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 240,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,727 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 10.9% of Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $26,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 16,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 9.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHV traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $110.29. 412,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,808,924. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.04. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.73 and a fifty-two week high of $110.50.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a $0.391 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $4.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

