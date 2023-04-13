Atticus Wealth Management LLC Acquires 308 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,277 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $6,263,268.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,914,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GD traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $226.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,030. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.37. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $207.42 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 41.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on GD. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Cowen lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.15.

General Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.