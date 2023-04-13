Atria Investments Inc Boosts Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 785,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149,778 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Atria Investments Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $35,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 73.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 31,137 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 109.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 10,158 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.28. The company had a trading volume of 575,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,081,010. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.12 and a fifty-two week high of $48.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.28.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

