Atria Investments Inc Acquires 94 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,439 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $19,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 53.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,420,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,528,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,113 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 159.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,104,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $490,478,000 after purchasing an additional 679,250 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 11.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,948,563,000 after purchasing an additional 488,405 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 442.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 594,996 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $264,184,000 after purchasing an additional 485,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 919,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $408,113,000 after purchasing an additional 438,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $679.21.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $6.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $623.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,829. The firm has a market cap of $259.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $648.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $615.05 and a 200-day moving average of $552.09.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.68 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 61.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at $775,107. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,107. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

