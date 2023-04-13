Asian Television Network International (CVE:SAT) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Asian Television Network International Limited (CVE:SAT – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 5,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 29,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Asian Television Network International Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$3.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.18 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.20.

About Asian Television Network International

Asian Television Network International Limited engages in the specialty, pay television broadcasting, and television broadcasting advertising primarily for the south Asian community in Canada. It operates approximately 50 premium pay specialty television channels in 9 languages. The company provides its flagship ATN-HD general interest service; and various Bollywood movie channels with approximately 100 movies a month, as well as various channels that include sports, news, music, lifestyle, spiritual, and regional language channels.

