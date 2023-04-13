Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Otter Creek Advisors LLC

Otter Creek Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,470 shares during the period. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. comprises about 1.9% of Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $2,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,783,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,414,680,000 after purchasing an additional 266,711 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,534,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $947,576,000 after purchasing an additional 300,053 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $435,911,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,876,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,216,000 after purchasing an additional 66,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,546,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,721,000 after purchasing an additional 9,285 shares during the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE AJG traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $198.37. The stock had a trading volume of 140,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,397. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $148.24 and a 12-month high of $202.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $189.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.30.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AJG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,715 shares in the company, valued at $16,417,600.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,715 shares in the company, valued at $16,417,600.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.59, for a total transaction of $35,779.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,112,179.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,783 shares of company stock worth $5,262,891 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Articles

