Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Arrow Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

AROW opened at $23.59 on Tuesday. Arrow Financial has a twelve month low of $23.03 and a twelve month high of $36.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.02 and a 200-day moving average of $31.35. The stock has a market cap of $389.94 million, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.67.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.07). Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 30.40%. The company had revenue of $43.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.09 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arrow Financial will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Arrow Financial

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Gary C. Dake purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.57 per share, with a total value of $27,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,277,290.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $98,454 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Arrow Financial by 3.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Arrow Financial by 3.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Arrow Financial by 3.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Arrow Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Arrow Financial by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activities, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

