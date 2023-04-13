Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Friday, April 14th

Shares of Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Rating) are set to reverse split on the morning of Friday, April 14th. The 1-50 reverse split was announced on Friday, April 14th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, April 14th.

Arrival Price Performance

Shares of Arrival stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.12. 25,148,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,400,370. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.39. Arrival has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $3.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrival

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARVL. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Arrival by 726.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,888,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 13,966,900 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Arrival by 26.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,136,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,250,000 after buying an additional 7,899,252 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Arrival by 486.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,517,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,717,000 after buying an additional 4,576,784 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Arrival by 22.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,676,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,473,000 after buying an additional 2,891,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Arrival in the third quarter valued at about $2,083,000. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arrival

Arrival engages in the research and development, and design of commercial electric vehicles (EVs), EVs components, robotic manufacturing processes for EVs, and associated software in the United Kingdom, the United States, Russia, and internationally. Its products portfolio includes commercial EV vans, buses, and cars.

