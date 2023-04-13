Ark (ARK) Trading 9% Lower Over Last Week

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a total market cap of $57.30 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00001096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00009273 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000215 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00004142 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003702 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004628 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003583 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 172,277,168 coins. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official website is ark.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

