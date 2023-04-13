Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) is William Allan Corp’s 3rd Largest Position

William Allan Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,587 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up approximately 4.7% of William Allan Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. William Allan Corp’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $134,555,000 after acquiring an additional 54,261 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,634 shares of company stock valued at $4,512,426. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Applied Materials Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. KGI Securities raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Applied Materials from $126.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Applied Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.31.

AMAT traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $113.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,361,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,383,604. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.22. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $125.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, March 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Featured Stories

