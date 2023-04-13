Ankr Market Capitalization Tops $340.29 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $340.29 million and $45.98 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0352 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ankr has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00007268 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00023418 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00028396 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00018179 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001304 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30,147.53 or 1.00011160 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002188 BTC.

About Ankr

Ankr is a token. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,662,899,377.791666 in circulation. The last known price of Ankr is 0.0349603 USD and is down -3.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 192 active market(s) with $54,855,148.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

