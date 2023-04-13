Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Simply Good Foods (SMPL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ: SMPL) in the last few weeks:

4/6/2023 – Simply Good Foods had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

4/6/2023 – Simply Good Foods had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $45.00 to $43.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/6/2023 – Simply Good Foods had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $43.00 to $42.00.

3/31/2023 – Simply Good Foods had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $42.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/29/2023 – Simply Good Foods had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $40.00 to $43.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

SMPL traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.34. The company had a trading volume of 150,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,989. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 0.78. The Simply Good Foods Company has a one year low of $29.21 and a one year high of $45.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

In related news, COO Geoff E. Tanner bought 6,912 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.17 per share, with a total value of $250,007.04. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,007.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeremy Scott Ivie sold 2,823 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $104,338.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,585.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Geoff E. Tanner bought 6,912 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.17 per share, with a total value of $250,007.04. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,007.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,766,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,404,000 after acquiring an additional 332,469 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,591,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,824,000 after acquiring an additional 51,490 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,770,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,990,000 after acquiring an additional 446,000 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,106,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,136,000 after acquiring an additional 559,980 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,938,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,002,000 after acquiring an additional 71,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

