Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc decreased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,060 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Amgen were worth $10,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in Amgen by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 1.5% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 1.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its stake in Amgen by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Argus decreased their price target on Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Securities lowered their price target on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.44.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.76 on Thursday, reaching $250.26. 432,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,447,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $133.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.30 and a 52 week high of $296.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.78.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.36%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

