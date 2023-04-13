American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Perennial Advisors LLC

Perennial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,784 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,459 shares during the period. American Express makes up approximately 2.4% of Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $7,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 22,653 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 33,110 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of American Express by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,480 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on AXP. Argus upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.33.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of American Express stock traded up $1.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $161.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 680,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,538,833. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.46. The firm has a market cap of $119.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.18. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $192.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.25 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

American Express announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to buyback 120,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the payment services company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,054.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

