American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.01-$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.19 billion-$12.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.23 billion. American Airlines Group also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.01-0.05 EPS.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of AAL traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.00. 96,515,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,041,898. American Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $21.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of -1,300.00 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.46.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several analysts have issued reports on AAL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on American Airlines Group from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday. Redburn Partners upgraded American Airlines Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.95.

In other American Airlines Group news, COO David Seymour sold 74,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $1,196,062.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 398,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,385,887.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 229,022 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,606,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,367 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 331,100 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 6,944 shares in the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

