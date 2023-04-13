Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Holdings Lifted by Ulland Investment Advisors LLC

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 85.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MO. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on MO. StockNews.com began coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.55.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.3 %

MO traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $44.71. 1,533,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,254,983. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.44.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 284.29% and a net margin of 22.97%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.41%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.87%.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Articles

