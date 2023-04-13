Alterity Financial Group LLC Has $1.38 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Alterity Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 2.2% of Alterity Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Alterity Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 700.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $427.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $490.43.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $488.05. 73,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,436,685. The company has a 50 day moving average of $476.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $465.76. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $373.67 and a fifty-two week high of $498.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $124.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The company had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 55.27%.

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

