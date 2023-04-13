Aimia (TSE:AIM) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.68

Aimia Inc. (TSE:AIM – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$3.68 and traded as high as C$3.68. Aimia shares last traded at C$3.66, with a volume of 185,519 shares traded.

AIM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Aimia from C$5.75 to C$5.25 in a report on Friday, March 17th. TD Securities set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Aimia and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

The company has a current ratio of 59.29, a quick ratio of 83.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$304.07 million, a P/E ratio of 0.74, a P/E/G ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.14.

Aimia Inc focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

