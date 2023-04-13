AIA Group Ltd Sells 1,612 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

AIA Group Ltd lessened its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,466 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 9,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,990,000 after buying an additional 5,776 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 944.1% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,546,000 after buying an additional 8,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ ISRG traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $263.61. 471,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,656,717. The firm has a market cap of $92.33 billion, a PE ratio of 71.52, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.30. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.07 and a 52-week high of $308.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.16.

Insider Activity

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 33,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.61, for a total transaction of $8,166,286.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,751 shares in the company, valued at $5,096,653.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total transaction of $27,929.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $386,435.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Marshall Mohr sold 33,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.61, for a total transaction of $8,166,286.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,096,653.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,396 shares of company stock valued at $20,438,478 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ISRG. Argus increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.59.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

Featured Articles

