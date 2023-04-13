AIA Group Ltd Grows Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,010 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,992,156 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.4 %

COST stock traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $491.12. 261,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,953,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $609.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $494.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $489.40. The company has a market cap of $217.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 26.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective (down previously from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.52.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

