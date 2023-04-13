aelf Price Tops $0.32 on Exchanges (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 12th. One aelf token can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00001053 BTC on major exchanges. aelf has a total market capitalization of $190.70 million and $17.80 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, aelf has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00009309 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003646 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004798 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004469 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001467 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 601,658,383 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

