Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.53

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.53 and traded as low as $5.47. Adicet Bio shares last traded at $5.64, with a volume of 339,197 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACET. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Friday, March 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adicet Bio currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.47.

In other Adicet Bio news, CTO Don Healey sold 4,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total transaction of $34,314.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 66,568 shares in the company, valued at $503,919.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACET. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 328.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 5,489 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the third quarter worth $65,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 204.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the fourth quarter worth $110,000.

Adicet Bio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer. It also focuses on developing a pipeline of “off-the-shelf“ gamma delta T cells. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

