abrdn Property Income Trust (LON:API) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $59.04

abrdn Property Income Trust Limited (LON:API – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 59.04 ($0.73) and traded as low as GBX 53.30 ($0.66). abrdn Property Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 54 ($0.67), with a volume of 1,059,153 shares changing hands.

abrdn Property Income Trust Stock Up 2.0 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 59.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 58.91. The firm has a market cap of £211.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.00 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.94, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Get abrdn Property Income Trust alerts:

abrdn Property Income Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. abrdn Property Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,600.00%.

abrdn Property Income Trust Company Profile

The objective of the Company is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the prospect of income and capital growth. The Board intends to achieve the investment objective by investing in a diversified portfolio of UK commercial properties. The majority of the portfolio will be invested in direct holdings within the three main commercial property sectors of retail, office and industrial although the Company may also invest in other commercial property such as hotels, nursing homes and student housing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Property Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Property Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.