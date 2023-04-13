AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stake Raised by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $14,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 426.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768,579 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,022,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,939,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,663 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,815,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 754.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,210,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,502,000 after buying an additional 1,069,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in AbbVie by 146.8% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,352,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,322,000 after buying an additional 804,700 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ABBV. StockNews.com cut shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. SVB Leerink upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Wolfe Research lowered AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.94.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $161.47. 388,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,051,638. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $284.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 89.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $2,400,770.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at $6,853,924.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other AbbVie news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,841.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $2,400,770.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,853,924.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,268 shares of company stock worth $27,231,420. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

