7Pixels (7PXS) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $48.64 Million

7Pixels (7PXS) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 13th. One 7Pixels token can now be bought for $3.00 or 0.00009910 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 7Pixels has a market capitalization of $48.64 million and $25,998.21 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 7Pixels has traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 7Pixels alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001150 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000017 BTC.

7Pixels Profile

7Pixels’ genesis date was June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. 7Pixels’ official message board is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial. 7Pixels’ official website is 7pixels.io. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 7Pixels

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 3.00619238 USD and is up 3.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $25,405.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 7Pixels directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 7Pixels should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 7Pixels using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 7Pixels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 7Pixels and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.