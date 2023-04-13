4,610 Shares in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Purchased by WPWealth LLP

WPWealth LLP bought a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 38.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 104.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 16,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 8,454 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global 100 ETF stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,345. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.75. iShares Global 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $58.45 and a twelve month high of $75.47.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

