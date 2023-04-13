34,126 Shares in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Acquired by Hi Line Capital Management LLC

Hi Line Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 34,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,913,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

CTRA stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,660,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,076,454. The firm has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.85. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $36.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.01.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Raymond James cut shares of Coterra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $501,858.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,865,484.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Coterra Energy

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

See Also

