2,121 Shares in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) Acquired by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMF. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 102,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,215,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $100.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,814. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a one year low of $83.13 and a one year high of $109.23. The firm has a market cap of $366.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.97.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

