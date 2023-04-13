1inch Network (1INCH) Trading 0.9% Higher Over Last Week

1inch Network (1INCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. 1inch Network has a market capitalization of $434.14 million and approximately $26.48 million worth of 1inch Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, 1inch Network has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. One 1inch Network token can currently be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00001777 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About 1inch Network

1inch Network’s launch date was December 25th, 2020. 1inch Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 814,493,661 tokens. The Reddit community for 1inch Network is https://reddit.com/r/1inch and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 1inch Network’s official website is 1inch.io. 1inch Network’s official Twitter account is @1inch. 1inch Network’s official message board is blog.1inch.io.

1inch Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “1inch (1INCH) is a decentralized exchange (DEX) aggregator that connects multiple DEXs to provide users with the best possible trading rates. It was created by a team of Russian developers to solve the issues of high fees and slippage on DEXs. The token is primarily used for trading, voting on governance decisions, staking, and liquidity mining. It can also be traded on various exchanges.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1inch Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1inch Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

