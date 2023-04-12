Zcash Price Tops $38.54 on Major Exchanges (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Zcash coin can now be bought for $38.54 or 0.00128526 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zcash has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zcash has a market capitalization of $629.27 million and approximately $33.71 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00052936 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00034418 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001343 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001264 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Zcash Profile

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

