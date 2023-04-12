Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) COO Joseph R. Nachman Sells 6,000 Shares

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $184,620.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 339,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,453,892.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Yelp Stock Performance

NYSE:YELP traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $30.34. The stock had a trading volume of 450,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,125. Yelp Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $39.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.31 and a beta of 1.45.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $309.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.34 million. Yelp had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Yelp

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Yelp from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Yelp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yelp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Yelp from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Yelp by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,222,022 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $380,539,000 after acquiring an additional 321,414 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Yelp by 6.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,253,025 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $313,770,000 after acquiring an additional 577,514 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 4.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,642,699 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $89,614,000 after buying an additional 123,355 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,012,841 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $55,031,000 after buying an additional 38,876 shares during the period. Finally, Tenzing Global Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 2.6% in the third quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $67,820,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Yelp

Yelp, Inc engages in the business of operating a community-driven platform that connects people with great local businesses. The company was founded by Jeremy Stoppelman and Russell Simmons in July 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

