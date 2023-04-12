Ximen Mining (CVE:XIM) Shares Down 14.3%

Ximen Mining Corp. (CVE:XIM – Get Rating) fell 14.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 250,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the average session volume of 124,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Ximen Mining Stock Down 14.3 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.10. The stock has a market cap of C$19.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.94, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Get Ximen Mining alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Christopher Ross Anderson sold 837,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.16, for a total transaction of C$129,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,752,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,046,674.24. 5.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ximen Mining

Ximen Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns a 100% interest in its precious metal projects, including the Amelia Gold Mine and the Brett Epithermal Gold Project located in southern British Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ximen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ximen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.