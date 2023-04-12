Wrapped BNB Reaches Market Cap of $1.09 Billion (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 12th. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be purchased for $320.11 or 0.01070810 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and approximately $147.52 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped BNB Token Profile

Wrapped BNB launched on September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,414,418 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.

BNB doesn’t conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.

Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

