Wrapped BNB Price Reaches $319.02 on Top Exchanges (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 11th. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be bought for $319.02 or 0.01063914 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $1.09 billion and approximately $156.04 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s genesis date was September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,417,513 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.

BNB doesn’t conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.

Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

