WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Acquired by Diametric Capital LP

Diametric Capital LP increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,682 shares during the quarter. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 113.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

Insider Activity

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance

In related news, Director Erika T. Davis acquired 2,950 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.65 per share, with a total value of $149,417.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,753.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Erika T. Davis bought 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.65 per share, with a total value of $149,417.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,753.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.47 per share, with a total value of $252,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WSC traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,155,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,195. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $30.52 and a fifty-two week high of $53.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.04.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $590.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

(Get Rating)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

