Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 1.1% of Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $13,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in NVIDIA by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,065,457,000 after buying an additional 249,045 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 42.1% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 205.3% in the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $929,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.70, for a total value of $7,411,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,190,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,139,253.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $4,824,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,403,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 45,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.70, for a total transaction of $7,411,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,190,888 shares in the company, valued at $196,139,253.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,773 shares of company stock worth $23,587,650. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.5 %

NVDA stock opened at $271.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.32. The stock has a market cap of $671.07 billion, a PE ratio of 156.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $280.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The company’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.69.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading

