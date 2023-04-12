Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. Has $8.02 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $8,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.03. The company had a trading volume of 150,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,826. The company has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.31. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $110.55 and a one year high of $133.22.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.