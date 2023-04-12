Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. Has $4.18 Million Stock Position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,375 shares during the period. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000.

NYF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.05. The company had a trading volume of 11,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,234. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.91 and a twelve month high of $54.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.33.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

