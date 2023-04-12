Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) by 51.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,024,000. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,364,000. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,171,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SLY traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.09. 23,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,147. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $75.12 and a 1 year high of $94.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.14.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

